One of the most anticipated smart phones of the year is Xiaomi Mi 6 that has been raising the curiosity of the buyers who look forward to this revolutionary smart phone in the year 2017. We are aware of the fact that the brand Xiaomi was only available in very few Asian countries but with its prominence in the market in the recent years Xiaomi Smartphone has become the third largest brand which is leading in the Smartphone market. The upcoming Smartphone of this brand is Xiaomi Mi6 is going to be launched very recently in every part of the country and this Smartphone is expected to be the best Smartphone because of its unique quality and features. Now coming to the news that has been gaining the attention of the customers is that Xiaomi Mi 6 is going to come up with two variants and we are excited to know about the two variants before its official release date which is Feburary 6th 2017. In this article, we talk about the two variants and give more details about the same.

According to the latest report there is going to be two variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6. One is the standard variant that will have a flat display and will come with 4GB of RAM, while the premium variant will come with a curved display along with 6GB of RAM. Both the variants will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Now coming to the pricing of the Mi 6 especially the two variants would be something like the standard variant of Xiaomi Mi 6 will be priced at 1999 Yuan that is Rs 19,682, while the premium variant will come with a price tag of 2499 Yuan that is Rs 24,605. According to the amount of rumors, we get to know that it that the mass production of Xiaomi Mi 6 is in full swing. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to be available in two screen variants. One variant is expected to come with a regular LCD screen and the other variant is rumored to arrive with an OLED curved display. Now with the news that Xiaomi is expected to also release three processor variants of Mi 6, we are going to provide more on this as well. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to feature Snapdragon 835. The Xiaomi Mi 6E is pegged to come with MediaTek Helio SoC or Samsung Exynos chipset. A third processor variant featuring Pinecone chipset manufactured by Xiaomi is also said to be in works. Even though there is no complete confirmation on the Xiaomi Mi 6 processor variants, we do hope that there would be the release of the three variant of processors as well.

In conclusion, all we can understand is that Xiaomi Mi 6 is going to be a revolutionary smartphone which is going to redefine a classy smartphone which is all set to release in the year 2017 in the month of February, so all we need to do is wait.