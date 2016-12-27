The Sony Playstation 5 is not expected in 2018 and certainly not next year, but it is one of the hottest topics right now. You might ask why. The fact is the new-generation console is set to take the entire gaming world by storm. The new console’s details are obviously unknown. We, however, have news that a renowned analyst and keen technology watcher has stated that he believes that the PS5 will release in 2019 and not before, and it will be backwards-compatible with the PS4, the PS4 Pro and the PS VR. This will allow more users to migrate onto the new console. The PS4 was released in 2013 and the delay of 6 years may augur fruit, analysts say.

Check Also : PS5 vs Xbox 2

Michael Pachter is a video game and digital and social media analyst at Wedbush Securities and he is said to be a leading expert on such modern advances in technology, albeit a controversial one. He has quoted by technical journals as saying that the PS5 would release in 2019 and that by 2020, the Microsoft XBox next-generation console and the PS5 would co-exist in the same ecosystem. We do not subscribe to his views but we do not discount them either. Pachter believes that the average gaming console has a lifecycle of 7 years and by that estimate, a 2020 date does sound likely.

The analyst went a step further and predicted that the PS5 would allow games that are played on the PS4, the PS4 Pro and the PS VR. Backward-compatibility is not unheard of. The Xbox One S is also backwards compatible. This feature is also an omnipresent one when it comes to general computer software. The term is simple and universally applicable. We run Windows XP operating system files on Windows 10 all the time. The same is now set to be true of the Playstation 5. We have reason enough to celebrate in other ways too. Apple has also brought back the popular PS2 game “Bully” to iOS and Android in honour of the game’s tenth anniversary. By the end of 2019 4K screens will have become more popular and this year will see the release of mainstream VR HMD products. Current consoles are not powerful enough to take advantage of those technologies.

We have other reasons to believe why a 2019 or 2020 date for the PS5 is serious. By the end of 2019 4K screens will have become more popular and this year will see the release of mainstream VR Head Mounted Displays and other VR products. Current consoles are not powerful enough to take advantage of these technologies. Users must have noticed that GPUs have not improved greatly in recent years with no major jumps until this year. The standard 28nm manufacturing process was replaced by the 14 and the 16nm process. We saw the HBM 2.0 for both NVIDIA and AMD and the full introduction of DirectX 12 games and many other features. Essentially, consoles are going to very far behind our personal computers by the end of this year. The console manufacturing majors, Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo, need to up their game if they wish to stay relevant in the face of these new and very unexpected challenges. This is friendly fire at its worst.