If you are looking for a content sharing app for your smartphone, then nothing can beat SHAREit. It is the app which has been constantly ranked as one of the best apps of all time, when it comes to transfer of content.

The app has updated the button of group receiving and texting from the second-grade page to the first page of the system. This small change reciprocates the scene change of SHAREit when using and it also implies that the app is now evolving from content transfer tool among users to a splendid tool of working and educating for groups and individuals. SHAREit keeps contributing its own strength through “accelerating content transfer” for helping to appear its resplendence in the era of mobile internet.

The app is available in 39 languages such as English, Russian, Arabic, French and Chinese. It is used to share music, contacts, apps, videos, photos or any other files.

SHAREit allows Windows, iOS, Android devices to share files.

Earth is getting interconnected day by day as the technological development is integrating itself to mobile internet from just internet. SHAREit entered the Indian market a few years ago along with multiple Chinese smartphone entrepreneurs. This allowed better availability of mobile internet to more users and the demand for sharing content became powerful. SHAREit also has humongous potential in big data mining as the number of transferred resources through the app crosses 700 million daily.

Smartphone users across the world were very impressed when they first used it as they never thought that transferring data and sharing information can be made possible without a network, that too, at very high speeds. SHAREit aids in enabling sharing of content despite the lack of internet connection and poor internet speed caused by technical errors. SHAREit has consistently been listed along with Facebook and WhatsApp among the tool list of Google Play App market in India. This means that thousands of users, across the globe, are becoming spreaders of SHAREit for PC and in the process are influencing their friends, family and loved ones with their said practical action.

Another big advantage of SHAREit is the fact that it breaks the limitation for information transferring, which eventually links us to the one billion users across the globe. SHAREit also takes its user’s feedback very seriously and keeps on adding more and more new functions to improve their experience through detailed optimization and practical action. The current update version of SHAREit has improved the group texting experience apart from the individual texting for users.

Two months ago in March 2017, the app saw significant success. It was a remarkable time period for SHAREit as its number of users has crossed one billion, out of which 100 million are Indonesians, which is remarkable since the citizens of the nation form one of the largest markets for SHAREit. Covering more than 200 nations and garnering more than 400 million active users, the app ranks first on Google Play tool list in 33 countries. Well, if you are thinking as to how, despite having a huge market share of over 80% in Indonesia, it appeals to more than a billion users worldwide. Well, the solution to that question is that it satisfies the general content transferring demand of engaging market users.