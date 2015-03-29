Samsung is giving good competition to its competitive brand. It has number of reasons for staying at the top. Samsung Galaxy S series is making its place more wide with per release. It is everyone’s choice. The success of S4 is sustained as it is arresting the attention continuously. When you focus on S5, it has not achieved much height in the market. Samsung Galaxy S5 has failed to win the heart of customers as it has no battery backup, no new design and no storage capacity etc.

Samsung Galaxy S6 has no such issues and we have a high hope from Galaxy S7. Samsung is having a competition with Samsung. Let’s see who will be the winner among the crowd of Samsung. You can say Samsung Galaxy S series or its Note series are doing good and will see it doing great in future as well.

Pros

Outstanding camera

Splendid screen

High-powered processor.

Stunning speaker

Cons

No memory card slot

Lame interface themes.

If you have a glance at the S6 then its front and back are having Gorilla Glass 4 and its sides are aluminium plated. Its curves are soft and the phone is less wide. It is the foundation for flagship phones.

There is no memory card slot and various people can condemn this phone for it. It has various noticeable features like IR transmitter, NFC, apt-X support and WiFi ac etc.

OLED

It has AMOLED screen with 5.1 inches and its pixels density of 557 ppi. It has QHD screen resolution and its size is sufficient and comfortable to carry.

Exynos

It is powered with Exynos 7420 CPU rather than Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. This phone is 20% more powerful than its other rival flagships.

Camera

It has an awesome camera with the fast f/1.9 lens whereas the rival phone has less sharp lens upto f/2.0 approx. Its front camera is 5 MP camera whereas the rear camera is 20 MP and its camera is having the fast sensor, which is good for arty and natural effect.

It supports camera app which put the HRD switch by your left thumb while the shutter and mode selection on the right side. There is a ultra close up macro shots without struggling with the autofocus, as it is too virtuous.

Sound

There is strong internal speaker, as Samsung is working in this section promptly. When you take a glance on other Galaxy phones then compare to them Galaxy S6 has a high and mesmerizing sound.

Price

Its price is $600 and it has proved its authority for smartphone users.

Tech Specs

Operating System- Android5.0 with TouchWiz

Screen-5.1-inch Super AMOLED with 2560*1440

Processor- Octa-core Exynos

RAM- 3GB LPDDR4

Storage-32/64/128GB (no microSD)

Cameras- 16 MP with single LED flash rear, 5 MP fronts

Connectivity-WiFi ac, IR, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1, apt-X

Battery-2550 mAh

Dimension- 143.4*70.5*6.8mm

Weight-138g

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy S6 is here to rule and will trigger your life with passion. This screen tech, camera and its raw power Galaxy S6 will defeat its rival. All the features are amazing and will please you with its ultimate performance.

