What do you think about a 5.8 inch, AMOLED dual display powered by a 6GB RAM and an octa-core processor clocking a speed of 3 GHz? How would you feel if you could hold that mean machine in your own hands by the end of the year? Incredible! Well if so, then we suggest you read on as we take you on an unbelievable journey that unveils the most striking specs of the upcoming Samsung magnum opus.

Rumors and much more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is rumored to be equipped with Retina scanners, fingerprint scanners and other verification methods which make the owner’s transactions and bank details absolutely safe to be stored in the phone memory. In addition to that, the wireless charging facilities and rapid charging plus options will help you stay online, always. Never lose a moment of work with the fast charging options and the unbreakable Corning Gorilla Glass 4. This is not only scratchproof; the CGG4 also makes the Note 7 absolutely water-resistant. No more worrying about finding a safe place during rains just to keep your phone dry! iPhone 8 will give a though competition to Note 7.

What is inside this amazing phablet?

The 5.8 inch phablet will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 823 octa-core processor. Highly likely, this will be coupled with a 6GB RAM to make Galaxy Note 7 one of the fastest phablets on the surface of the earth. Although a few techxperts (tech-experts) are of the opinion that Samsung will reintroduce the Exynos 8 Octa 8890 chipset with this model, we are not completely averse to this idea. The Exynos chipset is cheaper, lighter and has a performance comparable to the Snapdragon 823 which most people know due to branding and hype. In each case, processors clock no less than 3 GHz which is a massive improvement as far as Note 5 is concerned.

Good news for photographers

A lot of photography enthusiasts and Instagrammers will be enthralled to know that the Note 7 is all set to launch with a 20 MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary camera. The primary camera will be coupled with flash and will also feature auto-focus and facial recognition settings. Other features include geo-tagging and smile detection which make group photography quite a breeze. Do not forget the speculations about HDR video recording (2160p at 30FPS and 1080p at 60 FPS).

Quite a few variants

The Note variants will include both dual SIM and single SIM models. Each of these will feature multitudes of internal memory spaces including 32 GB, 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. Both the single and dual SIM models can support up to 256 GB external memory and the second SIM slot of the dual SIM model may even be used as a microSD card slot for memory extension. This may be just a rumor, but technophiles cannot help by daydream since it brings us closer to a concept of endless memory and storage on a mobile device.

How much will we be dishing out?

The super AMOLED touchscreen features about 800 ppi pixel density and 16 million colors. This will be quite an experience for Samsung users who love to use their devices for watching movies, playing games and possibly everything else. The new model will possibly also support 5G connectivity besides the already popular 4G connectivity. The Galaxy Note 7 will most likely range between $850 to $900 USD during its release in August, 2016.