Samsung Galaxy Note 4 rumors can’t be ignored and now it is confirmed that Korean giant will unwrap Note 4 on 4th September 2014 at IFA Event in Berlin. Note 4 is also confirmed to come up with two variants of processor, Snapdragon 805 and a 64 Bit ExynosSoC CPU with Cat 6 support , taking phablet experience to all new high.

Other than this, Galaxy Note 4 is likely to have some stupendious specs & features like 16 mega pixel rear camera with dual shot LED Flash and a 4 mega pixel camera front camera for selfies. It will also have a 5.7 ” inches QHD screen display along with metallic body. The software is no exception for Galaxy Note 4 , it is likely to have all new Android L , launched at Google I/O event last month.

Samsung Galax Note 4 will be incorporated with 3 GB RAM and dust proof & water proof capabilities and a power packed 3,700 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 4 will be a premium phone and it won’t be cheap.Samsung’s mobile chief Lee Young Hee earlier has also revealed in an interview that the Samsung Galaxy Note phablet could use a three sided screen display or YOUM display , but it is unlikely that Note 4 will have such device , as company does not want to experiment this on Note 4. Korean giant looking for quick launch of Galax Note 4 is also because of Galaxy S5 poor sales and like Galaxy Note 3, it will look to overcome the gap left by Galaxy S5 by Note 4 sales.

The expected price of Galaxy Note 4 is about $920 USD approx due to its premium features and specs.Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Quad High Definition panel will have a final resolution of 2560 * 1600 pixel with its heart beat coming from Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 & a 3 GB RAM , but as told above an Exynos variant as well for Note 4.

Coming to the benchmarks, which tell quite about hardware of a phone and from the news from AnTuTusuggests a 2 device model for Samsung Galaxy Note 4 | SM-N910S & SM-N910C with 4K screen Display, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage memory and a 16 Megapixel rear camera and 4 Mega pixel front camera.

Other than this, Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is also expected to come up with a retina scanner to enhance the security of the phablet and it will have an additionally added fingerprint sensor to beef up the security of this upcoming smart phone aka phablet , Galaxy Note 4.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will come with the same colors , which Galaxy S5 is having that is, Black , White, Blue and Gray and it will also have next version Touch Wiz , Galaxy note 5 Alaso Comes in same colors. One thing is sure that Galaxy Note 4 will be a premium phone and it price won’t be cheap, so get ready to shell out more or wait for LG G4