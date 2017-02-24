Smartphones are ruling day-to-day chores with becoming a part of life in such a way that it is almost impossible to separate oneself from a gadget or a handset. Though considered as the King of smartphones, Apple and Samsung, there are other handsets too that are ruling the market with every launch. One of them being One Plus 4 which comes with a very high demand and attractive consumer durability. The previous ranges of the One Plus brand might not have much popularity but it’s One Plus 2 managed to put a strong hold over the market along with the accessories. Giving neck-to-neck competition to the much alike Xiaomi smartphones, One Plus 4 is the latest model in the brand which will soon be released n the market worldwide.The tentative dates might come to and fro but the fame or popularity gained by the brand is simply invincible. China-based brands have made a considerable progress and this particular handset is among one of the biggest instances in the real-life market. The upcoming device, considerably a flagship gadget, OnePlus 4 concept design, features, specifications, price and release date is one of the most favorable eagerness rounding the market among the buyers.

The following brand has been quite frequent in grabbing the market niche with an affordable price henceforth consistently out perform in the main crowd by offering high-end hardware in mid-range range slab. It successfully out-specs its rivals with the unsettling ways and jaw-dropping features and specifications. The earlier series of the smartphone had almost all the leading features at such low cost that people pre-booked it via online shopping platforms.

If we speak about the specifications in One Plus 4, then the unique selling price of the product is the front camera with retina flash along with flash feature in rear camera. Having 4000 MHz battery, it has pressure sensitive technology with finger print scanner, quick charging and water proof handset. Coming with 64 GB memory, the phone’s Operating System is Android Nougat 7.0 version. Consisting 8GB RAM, the 5.5 inches HD display screen might come in four variant colors such as black, blue, gold and white.

Another most captivating thing about One Plus 4 can be stated as its 5.5 inch screen made of curved aluminum metal design. In fact, the experts believe that the following smartphone will be a tough competition to major rivals like Xiaomi, HTC, Oppo, Vivo, and so on. Though being one like Apple and Samsung still a farfetched dream in quite a distance. Speculations have doing rounds as One Plus 4 price range may vary from Rs. 31,000 to Rs. 36,000 according to the features, specifications, color, and so on.

However, one of the most important thing dwellings in consumer’s mind is the release or launch of One Plus 4. The respective smartphone is most likely to get release in 2017 only with its release date being mid of July 2017.