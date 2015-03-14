Moto E is generating emancipation in new generation. They see their first love in the form of Moto E. When you see your first salary, it excites you immensely and you feel like you are top of the world. The same you feel when you have your first phone and you think that everything is in your fist.

Do not wait for long as Moto E 2nd Gen has everything to cheer your young heart. It is packed with various pre-loaded latest apps and you do not require wasting your time and money in downloading. All that power packed performance in few bucks i.e 6,999.

Moto E is for namesake low budget phone but it has almost all the features and specs what hi-end smartphones offer. It is among the list of good releases of the smartphone of 2015.

Pros

It has premium look.

The phone has potential to perform better than other phones of this range.

It is unexpectedly responsive with the superb rate.

The Android version 4.4.2 is amazing.

The vivacious screen is good to look at.

The overall design of the phone is eye grabbing.

The 2nd generation Moto E will come with front facing camera whereas its previous model lacks this.

Cons

You cannot expect Moto E to have best camera but it has a workable strength in case of camera.

The average battery life is a known issue when you have handset of low range.

As you can see lot of improvement in the latest model and will surely give ultimate performance. The big display as comparison to its earlier version. Latest model runs in Lolipop Android OS whereas old version runs in the kitkat version.

The latest Moto E 2nd gen lies all the necessary stuff and check its extra belonging than the Moto E Gen 1

Moto E 2nd Gen

It supports Dual SIM (GSM + UMTS)

It is powered by 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor.

4.5-inch screen with TFT LCD Touchsceen.

Presence of WiFi.

The 0.3 MP secondary cameras while 5 MP primary camera.

The latest Android v5.0 Lollipop OS.

The storage of 8 GB built-in.

The expanded storage capacity of 32 GB.

The presence of 1 GB RAM.

It has dimensions of 129.9 * 66.8 * 12.3 mm.

The weight is 145 grams.

The battery backup is 2390 mAh.

Moto E 2nd Gen is accentuating to the masses with well-built features, specs and features. You have the opportunity to enroll your desire and fit yourself in this good budget phone. It is almost giving vent to the feeling that you are carrying something first time unusually good.

