LG has always gifted us unique handset even in this tough competing smartphone world. LG is the only major smartphone making company which still comes with removable batteries. A lot was expected from the LG G5 which made a huge hype for being the first modular smartphone. But it failed big time. Instead, the LG V20 has been a massive hit among the smartphone lovers. With 5.7-inch screen, 4GB RAM and dual-lens camera setup, the phone has got many acclaims since it has been released in September, 2016. So now the tech geeks are hankering for the next installment of this series, the LG V30 to be released as soon as possible. As per the recent reports, the Korean company is going to unveil the upcoming handset in September 2017. So in this article we have discussed on the LG V30 probable specs and features.

LG V30 Features

Display

According to the latest rumors, LG is going to ditch the secondary display feature, which has been one of the USPs of the previous two versions, in the LG V30. The display size is going to be remained unchanged in the LG V30 although, that means the screen size will be of 5.7-inch. The 2K display will be protected from the scratches or accidental drops by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The body-to-screen ration is expected to notch up to 83% as the secondary display will make its way out.

Processor and Memory

To compete with the big fishes like Samsung and Apple, LG has to perk up the processor of the upcoming device. The LG V20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset. But as the Snapdragon 835 designed by the 10nm finfet technology has already been unveiled, the pundits are expecting that SoC to be featured in the LG V30. The Snapdragon 835 chipset is an 2.2 GHz octa-core processor which is 30% more efficient than all the existing chipsets in the market. Not only that, the 10nm processor also improves the battery life, which all most all the users seek in their smartphone.

As per the RAM of the phone is concerned, there will be two variants of the upcoming handset depending upon the internal storage and the RAM of the device. The expensive version is expected to sport 8GB RAM and 64GB internal space, where as the cheaper version is tipped to come with 6GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Both the models will allow its users to further increase the memory up to 256GB through microSD card.

LG V30 Camera

LG V30 is expected to flaunt the same dual-lens camera setup this time too, but the quality of the cameras is surely going to be improved. One of the two lenses will be of 21-megapixel and the other one will be of 8-megapixel. Both the lens will be designed by Sony and the features like OIS, dual flash, autofocus will be present.

Battery

The LG V20 is powered by a 3200 mAh battery and the Korean company has a knack to improve their battery radically in the next installment. So the LG V30 is expected to come with a 4000mAh battery.