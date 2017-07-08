Since a considerable amount of time has passed since Windows 10 has made a debut, naturally people have started wondering whether there is a Windows 11 on its way. Well, let us assure you – there’s no official announcement regarding a Windows 11 yet but Microsoft certainly is working on a newer and better version of OS, and that might get released by any title. For the time being, we could just call it the Windows 11 but according to popular belief, the next OS is not going to be named that.

Probable Release Date

As we have said, no formal announcement on a new OS has been made by Microsoft. Typically, July is the month they pick for releasing a new operating system. If there’s a new Microsoft OS, supposedly the Windows 11 this year, then it’s going to make its arrival on July. A Microsoft project is currently ongoing, named Project Redstone. This could be very well be the next Windows, or just some other latest thing Microsoft R&D might come up with.

However, according to an older press sitting with Steve Kleyhans who holds a responsible position at Microsoft has claimed that no new Windows operating system will be debuted, instead Microsoft is planning to come up with something else that’s a lot better than the existing trend of operating systems. Probable timeline for that development to finish was estimated for the next 3 years during the time of Windows 10 release, meaning another year is up ahead for us.

Concepts we know of

A lot of feature and concepts has been projected through concept designers’ contributions, we have talked about only a few.

Simplistic Desktop: Turns out, people loved the old school desktop more. Of course, Windows 10 has changed things and tidied up the Start Menu and Desktop a little, but people seem to like a direct access to the desktop without fiddling around much.

Where's the power button? When Windows 8 was first released, a lot of people were confused because the Power options were nowhere to be found. Of course, they were placed in the right hand side and came out when the mouse pointer was hovered through the area, but it's not as easy as having a power button section on the Start menu. Better yet, getting the power options out to somewhere visible would be even better.

Multiple Device; Same Interface: This isn't a distant dream anymore, because users can in fact use the same version of Windows in their computers and Windows Phone based smartphones. How long the Windows Phone OS would make, considering its current pace is still questionable, but at least Microsoft is considering every options.

Surface Dial: The new Surface Studio provides support for the Surface Dial, which is apparently a very useful tool for creative professionals. All range of Microsoft OS users are expecting the same Dial could be used for a lot other different purposes, as the users seem fit.

Conclusion

Windows 11 is in a comparatively better position because not a lot of new features need to be invented, but a lot should be refined for the best experience. We expect to see a reflection of that in Windows 11.