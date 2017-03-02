The iPad Mini 5 has been long due. It’s about time Apple launches the iPad Mini 5, and from what we are hearing, the company is going to roll out the new device along with an all new Apple Pencil 2 in the month of March. The news comes from a Chinese publication, but there has been no confirmation from Apple, but the evidence does point towards a new Apple stylus.

The iPad Mini is basically a younger brother of Apple’s iPad. With reduced screen size, the iPad Mini was first launched in the year 2012, the second generation iPad mini was launched a year later, after which iPad mini 3 rolled out in 2014, and the iPad mini 4 in 2015. A year went by, but the iPad Mini 5 didn’t come out, and it’s expected to roll out this year, and as per reports, the tab will be launched in March 2017 alongside Apple Pencil 2.

There are rumors that are suggesting that the new iPad mini will come with a new name. There are also talks that the iPad mini 5 will be thinner and lighter than its predecessors. The much-awaited device will be about 5mm thick and apparently will be having a fingerprint scanner built into the screen. There are other suggestions like the mini 5 will sport dust and splash resistance technology, but we are not sure how far these are true. If you ask us, there a good possibility for the scanner but features like splash resistance is more useful for a smartphone rather than a tablet.

Speaking of the display, the screen resolution is likely to stay at 1536 x 2048 with a 7.9-inch display. It’s being speculated that the display will come with an additional feature called the True Tone by which the screen will automatically adjust its color temperature. This way the display will be less stressful and easy to the eye. As far as the camera is concerned, the iPad mini 4 was equipped with an 8-megapixles rear and 1.2-megapixles front-facing camera so it expectant that the iPad mini 5 will offer 12-megapixels back camera with a 5-megapixels front-facing camera.

If rumors are to be believed, then the iPad mini 5 will be powered by the very powerful A10X chip, and therefore it’ll be backed by an even more powerful battery. The iPad mini 4 was backed by a 5124mAh battery. But if Apple means to slim down the device there’s also a good chance that the battery will remain the same as the previous one. With the iPhone 7, Apple introduced a pressure-sensitive home button; we should think the mini 5 too will receive a similar home button. One of the things that we most in the upcoming device are the wireless fast charging technology. Apple could very well become pioneers by launching all its devices this year with wireless charging technology. As for how much the tab will cost, tech gurus believes the device will cost as much as the iPad 4, if not more. It remains to be seen what Apple has got up its sleeves when March comes.