The year that has just begun has a lot of promising technological unveilings in store. One of the most looked forward to events in the tech world is Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, or WWDC as it is better known as. The annual event is used by the Cupertino-based company to announce their next generation of software updates, along with discussions regarding their plans regarding the future of technology. And this is where they will, in all likelihood, announce the iOS11. And there’s no wonder that so many people are looking forward to this particular one from Apple.

iOS 10 brought in a lot of improvements when it first made its appearance last year, and there is little doubt about the fact that the iPhone 7 and its Plus variant stole the show with some of the significant changes that they came with. But most of these had to do mainly with the design. The scene of the software was a similar one, where a lot had been improved upon to the satisfaction of users, but little was done to make them truly happy. In truth, iOS 10 did not have much in the way of a major overhaul or new features. But if rumors mean anything substantial, then that is about to change in the iOS 11.

The reason behind this seemingly random assumption is actually anything but. 2017 is slated to be a big year for Apple- this year the company celebrates the completion of ten whole years since the iconic iPhone made its debut to the public. So that makes it the tenth year anniversary of not just the iPhone, but also the iOS platform, which was Apple’s answer to Android. So yes, the software that the much awaited iPhone 8 will pack in is expected to be revolutionary on many different fronts.

But the one feature that immediately comes to mind when you think about the iPhone is, of course, its iconic AI assistant. Siri was first introduced in an iPhone some five years back, and it immediately took the world by storm. But the feature was plagued with a lot of issues, and you literally had to try very hard to communicate with it if you were unlucky enough to have a non-American accent.

But coming to where Siri stands right now, the signature feature of Apple has certainly come a very long way. Today, Siri is an integral part of the iOS, and it is being expanded to other Apple platforms as well, like the macOS Sierra. But Apple understands that the Siri integration has to go well beyond basic functions in order to truly stand out. And for this very reason, it is a fact well known that the company is focusing greatly on improving Siri for the iOS 11.

In iOS 11, Apple users can expect to find a much smarter Siri, with much better comprehension abilities. Users can finally expect to club more keywords or searches together for added convenience and better returns. Another possibility is that Siri could finally be made communicable via text entering, which would really help users to find information using the AI in an environment where it might be inappropriate to communicate verbally.

All in all, Apple fans hope to see a lot of significant upgrades in iOS 11, and the fact that Apple is paying such close attention to the betterment of everyone’s favourite feature of the iOS is obviously good news. We hope to see a fresher, smarter, and more easily accessible Siri when the iOS 11 is finally released to the public some time during September 2017.