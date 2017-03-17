Apple’s forthcoming launches in 2017 has been a topic of considerable discussion in the tech industry with the enthusiasts racking their brains in order to figure out what the Cupertino-based firm is slated to launch in the upcoming months. The tech giants are expected to roll out their iPhone 7 ‘S’ variants in September but prior to that, the company is pegged to unveil the iOS 11 at the WWDC conference in June. Apple has maintained quite a consistent timeline when it comes to the iOS version launches and it seems that very little deviation from it will occur in the launch of iOS 11 as well. Starting from the iOS 4 to the iOS 8, all these softwares were launched at the WWDC. However, the only departure from the official pattern will replicate last year’s process where the iOS 11 is announced in June but rolled out in September’s iPhone launch event.

iOS 11 will sport a smarter Siri

Siri has been the highlight of Apple’s iPhone line-up and subsequent iOS versions have brought in significant developments for Apple’s virtual assistant. The upcoming iteration of Apple’s operating system is slated to bear significant upgrades over its predecessor by incorporating a Search by Typing feature. The feature is all the more important in case of scenarios like meetings where an out-loud Siri might cause an inconvenience. The new feature which the OS is slated to sport enables Siri to take commands via text in turn replying via text itself. Somewhat similar to like Google’s Allo software. With iOS 10, Apple had launched the personal assistant program on their Macbook line of premium notebooks as well and iOS 11 does bring much more advancements to Siri. The US-tech conglomerate has now opened up Siri for third party applications as well. This functionality would enable the AI program to manage non-apple apps like Whatsapp and WeChat and perform operations with voice control instructions. Considering the fact that the other tech giants have also entered the AI forum, Siri’s advancements will definitely feature more than we know and we will get to know for sure once the iOS 11 is rolled out in June this year.

Dark Mode

iOS 11 has made the headlines a whole lot owing to the discussion involving the incorporation of Dark Mode in the upcoming OS. The previous iteration sported dark mode predominantly allowing easy access to comfortable browsing in a variety of lighting conditions. The User Interface of iOS 10 was very bright and featured really high contrast white-ish backgrounds in almost all of its stock applications making it often distracting and inconvenient in dimly lit backgrounds. The Cupertino-based introduced a special Dark Mode in their last iOS iteration which featured the functionality of inverts the iPhone or iDevice font colors resulting in enough breathing time and a much better convenience for your eyes in a dimly lit environment. However, inspite of the immense positive acclaim for the feature, iOS 11 is pegged to feature without the Dark Mode owing to a much user-friendly environment adaptive interface the iOS 11 is slated to sport in comparison to its predecessor.