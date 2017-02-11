It has more than just a few months that we have been receiving updates regarding the upcoming smartphones and other electronic gadgets that are in the headlines for quite some time. Most of those devices are expected to come out in course of the year 2017 which has made it all the more imminent that we will keep on receiving news and updates regarding these devices. Not only the gadgets, there have been reports coming in regarding the software updates that are reportedly going to hit the market at some point of time this year. And one of those is definitely the Apple iOS 11 which is expected to come out at some time in the middle of this year.

Regarding the probable features of the Apple iOS 11, there have been no lack of speculations that are making rounds. Many of those do not have much relevance. But there are many which have come out from reliable sources and could well turn out to be real when the official release of the software hits the market. And one such source has come up with news that is expected to turn out to be true. It has revealed that the Apple iOS 11 is going to bring in FaceTime video calls in the devices which will run on the iOS 11 platform.

Skype is one of the first apps to bring in video calls. And it is also one of the most popular ones. However, the concept of video calls has been taken to a completely different level by the FaceTime. And the latest news has suggested that iOS 11 is going to come with a support for the FaceTime calls. This is going to be incredible for all the users who have either got the opportunity to upgrade their Apple device to the latest available version or those who are planning to get hold of the latest upcoming device with an in-built iOS 11. The FaceTime will enable the users to make a five-way call which sounds really incredible for all.

Along with that according to the earlier news, iOS 11 is going to come out with a support for the virtual reality. With the advancement of the technology, virtual reality is becoming a bare minimum for the latest upcoming smartphones and other electronic devices. So chances are very high that the apple iOS 11 is going to come out with a support for the virtual reality. In fact, if the latest update of the software doesn’t come with a support for the virtual reality it will be a support for all the fans of Apple across the world.

However, it is not yet sure when Apple is going to roll out the latest update of the software. But it is expected that the latest update of the software is going to be rolled out during the second half of the year 2017. September is the most probable month if we go by the trends. So we have to keep on for a few more months before coming across Apple iOS 11.