With the announcement of the iOS 11(http://www.ios11guide.com), people have been wondering what can be achieved with the new software update from Apple. The Cupertino based company is reputed for their security measures, something that is evident from the closed-source nature of the iOS platforms. So one of the first questions that had sprung in the minds of security enthusiasts was the one surrounding the possibility of iOS 11 jailbreak.

iOS 11 Jailbreak: What is it?

Jailbreaking is a process used to liberate a device from all the regulations and restrictions that it comes with. Android users and tech enthusiasts will undoubtedly be familiar with the technique which also goes around by the name “rooting.” Jailbreaking an iOS device is definitely more challenging than doing the same on an Android device, but the process is at the same time twice as rewarding. Apple platforms have a lot of restrictions that are directed towards protecting the device and its user, but at times, they do end up feeling like shackles. Performing a successful jailbreak allows a responsible user to make the most out of the potential of their Apple device- in this case, an iPhone or an iPad.

Is iOS 11 Jailbreak Possible?

Whenever Apple rolls out a new platform update (which usually happens on a yearly basis), hackers and security enthusiasts get to work to challenge themselves and to see if Apple’s famed security measures can be overcome.

However, after Apple announced the iOS 11 at the WWDC event on June 5, there were questions if the tenth-anniversary special software for the iPhone could at all be jailbroken. However, it turns out that we received our answers only a few weeks after the announcement.

Around the last week of June, an iOS 11 jailbreak demonstration was displayed at the Mobile Security Conference 2017 in China. While it should be noted that the demo was only performed on a developer beta version, it certainly goes to show that the iOS 11 can indeed be jailbroken. The tool that was used to liberate the device with the iOS 11 beta running does not seem to have been made available to the public, but that does not mean that it will not be at a later time.

Wrap Up

As we can see, the iOS 11 jailbreak is not something that is utterly impossible. While we are yet to see if the same tool will be useful once Apple rolls out the full version of iOS 11 in Fall 2017, we are certainly more hopeful about being able to tweak the upcoming platform to our liking.