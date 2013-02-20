Intex has launched a new Android Ice Cream Sandwich Smartphone, Aqua Style in Aqua series. It comes with 5.9 inch display with 1 GHz dual core processor and android 4.0 ice cream sandwich. Let’s take a close look on specification and features of Intex Aqua Style.

Intex Aqua style comes with 5.9 inch capacitive multi-touch screen display with maximum resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. It has 1 GHz dual core Cortex A9 processor along with 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of on-board memory and a microSD card Slot with which you can expand memory up to 32GB. It has 8 MP rear camera with Auto focus and LED flash and a 1.3 MP front facing camera.

It runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream sandwich Os. About the connectivity option of this smartphone, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth Version 4.0, GPS navigation and 3G data connectivity. All this is power by 2500 mAh Li-ion battery. The Intex Aqua Stle comes in black and white colors.

This smartphone pre-loaded with many applications like whatsApp, Nmbuzz, Facebook and meny other. Other features of this phones include, face unlock, flip mute, pattern lock security, smart screen capture, music player with 3D equalizer, file manager and more.

Features of Intex Aqua Style



Screen : 5.9– inch capacitive touch screen display with 800 x 480 pixels resolution

OS : Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) OS

Processor: 1 GHz Dual core Cortex A9 processer

Camera: 8 MP rear camera auto focus with LED Flash and 1.3 MP front facing camera

Memory: 512 MB RAM, 4 GB of internal memory, Expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Battery : 2500 mAh

Dual SIM

3.5mm Audio Jack , FN radio

Connectivity :WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, MicroUSB, GPS, 3G

Price and Availability

The price of Intex Aqua Style will be 11200 RS and along this smartphone you get 4GB microSD card, phone case and screen grade free. It will be available on 15000 plus distributors, 70 Intex exclusive retail store and online store.