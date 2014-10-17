With QA Testing getting into a new grove the dimensions and look how for software testing is shifting. Test Data management is one of such new dimensions which is being explored by most software qa testing experts.

If you have been a part of software testing services you will understand that managing data always help in reducing inconsistency and inefficiencies in the system. It is always said to understand the user and their needs instead of jumping on to conclusions. Realistic data gives an edge in a way where we work around real time user needs and data is collected accordingly. Gathering needs and collecting the data is important. Keeping previous data is very beneficial as sometimes combination of data can help in a scenario which creates unknown errors which breaks the code. This also help in maintaining scenarios that can be used to understand a data flow of the system. Old data and new data is to be kept in sync with the product requirements and updating in the product.

Test data is the data required to test a particular unit of a software. Testers must always adhere to the techniques of creating test data not just to get confirmatory results but also to stress the system under test or in other words test data must be created to test all the positive and negative scenarios.



Testing with realistic data always give testers an edge as it correctly simulates the real user inputs while testing. However; synthetic data should also be used for testing as it works better for narrowly focused tests. In overall terms, we can say that test data management is necessary and it should always be a mixture of realistic and synthetic data because this is going to determine if system under test is working as expected or not.

Extraordinary quality and consistency of enterprise applications and systems becomes a necessity in today’s growing and digital environment. Testing defines a major role in confirming that enterprise applications meet those principles. Studies shows that, up to 60 percent of application development and testing time is dedicated to data-related tasks, making it clumsy and time consuming. For organizations to quickness of testing, and control costs, they required well taken test data supplies and the right Test Data Management (TDM). Without these in place, the entire process of the exact practices of test planning, automation and scripting will be lost.

It has been confirmed that a complete TDM plan, which exactly returns end-to-end business processes, is the winning solution for enterprises. By using the right TDM, software testing companies have been able to deliver a reliable and consistent approach to testing applications. With the right test data and TDM, implementation of applications, Data Warehouses (DW) and systems can notice defects early in the development, leading to low cost and convenient ways to fix them. Hence, having the right TDM is important for software testing companies to increase quality, quicken release cycles of systems and cut costs aggressively.

Test data is the information/data used while executing test cases and test data management involves creating, storing, tracking or handling test data throughout the testing cycle. Test data management is equally important as it is an asset which can be used again and again while executing the test case so it will save time of tester to create new data every time. It also plays a vital role in data-driven or keyword-driven testing in which tester supplies the inputs and receives the output in the same row. As a tester our job is to report a bug and for that we need to provide the test data used so one can reproduce it. Test data management is a repository that contains the detailed information so it will be easy to find relevant test data and thus allow efficient execution of the test case. Hence a well-defined Test Data Management (TDM) helps to increase the productivity, better test coverage and gaining customer confidence on the applications tested and delivered.

When you’re testing a web application, you must need ample Test data to get complete application behavior. Using production data will ensure that what you are testing will be as close as possible to the actual behavior once the feature is released to production users. Sometimes, it is difficult for testers to trace Production Issues which is due to some specific data that exist only on production. For the root cause analysis (RCA) for such issues, it is beneficial for the testers if the business provides the actual Production data. Otherwise, Business is wise enough that they provide the clone of Production environment to QA Testing environment. If one uses Production data, tester should be clever enough to handle it properly it will also allow testers to identify outliers and edge cases that can be tested using real production data against the system in development.

