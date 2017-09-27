ShowBox is the dreaming app that everyone wants in their Android or iOS smartphones and even on TV through CromeCast. It is a streaming app for Android mobile platform which can be downloaded for free of cost. Provides HD content and provides a rich library to its users with a bunch of latest movies and television series, this app is perfect with the simplest interface. But, while using this app, there can be various ShowBox not working problems, which we will try to solve here.

If you get any troubles in the updated app, then take a look at this guide. This tutorial has mainly concentrated on downloading, installation and using the ShowBox app properly without any errors. Here we have discussed issues as ShowBox has stopped video not available, etc. and how to deal with them.

ShowBox has Stopped

This is a very familiar problem that we will try to solve here. It is a simple method to deal with “Showbox Stopped” issue that consists few steps. This happens for various reasons. So you need to keep the app updated always.

Download ShowBox Latest version APk file from here Next, save it on your computer for time being After that connect your phone to computer and transfer the APK file Now open the SD Card, run the file and click on the “Install” button The app will now begin to install and wait for install to complete Once installation is done, the app icon can be seen in menu

We hope the solution will work for you!

Video not Available

This problem comes up with latest movies. There is a solution that has generally worked for users of different android smartphones. This is how you can clear the Data or Cache on your android smartphone. You can find the option easiest of all. Take a look at them:

Open our device, go to “Settings” and click on “General” option After that tap on “Application Manager” button Now scroll and look for where it says, “All Application or All.” After that find “ShowBox” app from the list and select it Then tap on the “Clear Data” and ‘Clear Cache” button

We expect the process will be beneficial for you.

Conclusion

It is a fact that ShowBox is one of the most cherished apps for Android users no doubt. But currently, it is also available for iOS users too. So now both the users can get the benefits of this app. But it is a sad fact that it is not available in Google Play Store and thus we need to get this app through .apk files. But at times the user can experience certain issues with it. Thus, the tutorial will be helpful for you in such situation. We expect the tutorial on how to deal with different ShowBox not working problems will be solved easily. Don’t forget to share your comments and reviews.