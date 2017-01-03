FIFA 18 is the best virtual reality game in the FIFA series and it has gained a lot of popularity among the devoted FIFA fans. FIFA 17 had the inclusion of features that brought out the richness of performance, compatibility and functions. FIFA 18 is well rounded with all the notorious offerings.

Here is the FIFA18 Gameplay

Better Journey Mode

The Journey Mode in the FIFA 17, gained a good popularity among the devoted players. Now with the massive success in their back, the makers would make it appoint to improve the journey mode. This journey mode is an all new career mode which allows the players to play as Alex Hunter, and even control the player’s movements and journey throughout the virtual FIFA universe. The Journey Modeshows the journey of the player who rise from the rags to the riches .The FIFA players were craving for such a career mode for a long time and we feel we would be getting to have this in the next FIFA series FIFA 18. Multiple choice of players with different back stories along with the inclusion of female characters would be a good thing to attract more female players to the game, since they added this feature in FIFA 16.

Upgraded AI

FIFA has always been famous for the realistic approach of the game and we feel that the makers of the game would bring in several changes just to improve our gaming experience. AI in the next installment of FIFA would be better we assume. We even hear that the makers are going to improve the next series FIFA18 video game by adding more intelligence to the players, both teammates and the opposition. That means the players will now adapt the playing style well, and will have a better understanding of the match situation that would improve the game altogether. In the previous recent installments of FIFA, we have seen the makers to incorporate some realistic changes into the game and they will surely continue in the upcoming FIFA 18 too.

Thus in conclusion we can say that FIFA 18 would be bringing in a lot of upgrades and changes that is going to make the gaming experience better than the last versions which was quite popular. Considering that we all can check out the wish list of FIFA 18 and find out what are the changes and features that are going to be included in FIFA 18. The fact that the release date of FIFA 18 has not been officially announced all we can do is wait till the news starts to pour in regarding the changes and eventually the release date.