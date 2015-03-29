MOST POPULAR
Samsung Galaxy S6: Smartphone of the Year
Samsung is giving good competition to its competitive brand. It has number of reasons for staying at the top. Samsung Galaxy S series is...
Moto E 2nd Gen: Unify your life first time.
Moto E is generating emancipation in new generation. They see their first love in the form of Moto E. When you see your first...
Moto E 2nd Gen: Unify your life first time.
Moto E is generating emancipation in new generation. They see their first love in the form of Moto E. When you see your first salary, it excites you immensely and you...
Importance of Test data management: An overview
With QA Testing getting into a new grove the dimensions and look how for software testing is shifting. Test Data management is one of such new dimensions which is being explored...
How to Recover Deleted Messages, Contacts from Samsung Galaxy with Coolmuster
It is hard to avoid mistakes throughout the life. Imagine what your life would be if you lost all messages and contacts by pressing wrong keys on the screen from your...
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 : The Emerging Star Of 2014
Samsung Galaxy Note 4 rumors can't be ignored and now it is confirmed that Korean giant will unwrap Note 4 on 4th September 2014 at IFA Event in Berlin. Note 4...
Top 5 Laptops below Rs 50,000 in India 2014
The IT industry is seeing more and more innovation with every passing day, both in the field of software as well as hardware. In this respect, the conventional desktop computers have...
Android Silver to Debut February of 2015
If you’ve been waiting for Google to come up with something new, then you will be happy to hear about the debut of the Android Silver during Winter of 2015. With...
Is the new Android L a death trumpet for iOS ?
Last night in the Google I/O as the launch of the latest iteration of Android was done i.e. Android L everyone knew this was a product that could make iOS hide....
Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini Revealed Specs & Features
In the month of February, Samsung revealed its most awaiting 2014 smartphone i.e. Samsung Galaxy S5. The phone is not yet worldwide available and now the rumors has start coming for...
Lenovo P780 – Equipped with high-end features
The Lenovo P780 is a new smartphone from Lenovo. It comes packed with many high end and latest features normally found in smartphones. Lenovo P780 is dual SIM enabled. Operating system &...